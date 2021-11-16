CONTRACOIN Market Cap Achieves $23.20 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $383,691.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

