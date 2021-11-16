CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO Sells $1,234,974.60 in Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CORR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 66,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,360. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.