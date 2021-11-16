CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring Sells 8,937 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CORR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

