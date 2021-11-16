CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

