Cormark Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Shares of SIS opened at C$19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.71%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

