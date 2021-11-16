Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 4,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807,159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

