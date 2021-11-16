Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke Sells 3,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at C$118,077.75.

On Monday, October 18th, William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

CGP stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.40. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,039. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.19 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.97.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

