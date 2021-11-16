Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

