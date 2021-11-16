Corsicana & Co. Has $12.57 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsicana & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 8.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.68. 692,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,923,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $174.28 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

