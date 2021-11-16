Corsicana & Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,291 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03.

