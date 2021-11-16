Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $33.59 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $33.59 million and $4.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,379,351 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

