Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells 85,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

