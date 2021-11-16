Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,829,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

