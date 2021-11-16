Covalent Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 16% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.