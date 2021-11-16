Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.62 ($80.72).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ETR:1COV opened at €56.02 ($65.91) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.73 and its 200-day moving average is €55.99.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

