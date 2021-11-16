Cowen Trims Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Target Price to C$0.65

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE:NEPT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.62. 36,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,102. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

