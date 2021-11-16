Cowen Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $23.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 9.31. 78,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

