Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

