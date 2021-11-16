Craig Hallum Raises IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $26.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,584. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $23.14.
About IonQ
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.