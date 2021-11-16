Craig Hallum Raises IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $26.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,584. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

