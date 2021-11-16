Cream Market Capitalization Tops $22,047.45 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,047.45 and approximately $32.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,528.67 or 0.98675317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00341268 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00524290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00181839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

