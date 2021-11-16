Cream Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $21,400.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,088.68 or 0.97952582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00321373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00526939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00176591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.