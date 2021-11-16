Credit Suisse AG Purchases 27,143 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

