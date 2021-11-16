Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

