Credit Suisse Group Trims Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Target Price to $28.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Traeger stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Traeger has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

