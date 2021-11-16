Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,529. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

