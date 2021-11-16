Credits Price Hits $0.0370 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Credits has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $434,774.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

