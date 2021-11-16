Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 354.0% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

