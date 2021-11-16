Critical Comparison: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 81.82%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 ($0.01) -198.80 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.68 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.00

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

Risk & Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.