Critical Contrast: Bumble (BMBL) and The Competition

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bumble to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 24.66 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 4.62

Bumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.57% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -10.43% -15.85% -3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bumble and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bumble Competitors 943 3913 8226 269 2.59

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $59.47, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bumble competitors beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

