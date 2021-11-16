Critical Contrast: Intelsat (INTEQ) and The Competition

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Intelsat to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intelsat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 636 718 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Intelsat’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.64

Intelsat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -85.48% -65.89% -10.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intelsat competitors beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

