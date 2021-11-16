Critical Contrast: Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) and Its Rivals

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ: KRBP) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kiromic BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiromic BioPharma Competitors 1311 4909 10511 192 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.66%. Given Kiromic BioPharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kiromic BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Kiromic BioPharma Competitors -2,729.36% -133.59% -28.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A -$19.20 million -1.51 Kiromic BioPharma Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -31.48

Kiromic BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma competitors beat Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

