Crowny Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $403,994.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Crowny has a market cap of $12.23 million and $403,994.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

