Crust Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Crust Network has a market cap of $51.19 million and $4.14 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $25.05 or 0.00041509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

