CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.