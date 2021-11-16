CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

