CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
