CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

