Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 191,214 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 569.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

