Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.36.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

