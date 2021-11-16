Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

