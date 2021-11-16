Curecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $998.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $998.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.00388073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,334,278 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

