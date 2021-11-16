CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.08

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 7229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

