CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.08

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 7229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
CVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
