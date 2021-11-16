CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of CureVac worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. CureVac has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.