cVault.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,388.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $103.90 million and approximately $43,388.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $10,390.00 or 0.17186453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010479 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

