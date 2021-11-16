CVCoin Trading Down 84.6% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 84.6% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.