CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

