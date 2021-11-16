CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

