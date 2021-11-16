CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CytoDyn stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

