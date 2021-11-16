D Scott N. Warman Sells 3,964 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $160.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,277. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $99,547,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

