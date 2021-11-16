DABANKING (DAB) Price Hits $0.0502

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DABANKING has a market cap of $257,198.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DABANKING has traded up 4,968.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DABANKING (DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.