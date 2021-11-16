Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.47 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.